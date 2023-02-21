Local

MBTA Transit Police

Woman Punched, Spat at by Pair of Girls on MBTA Bus, Police Say

The two suspects — both juveniles girls — were able to get away, police said

By Matt Fortin

Two girls punched and spit at a 50-year-old woman onboard an MBTA bus on Sunday, according to Transit Police.

The assault happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on a bus near Washington Street and Columbia Road, MBTA Transit Police said, adding that the two suspects allegedly pulled the victim's hair as well.

Authorities said the assault was unprovoked and without warning.

Both of the girls got away, and the investigation remained underway.

Anyone with information has been asked to reach out to police by calling 617-222-1050.

