Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site

A construction worker fell 12 feet at a Boston construction site shortly before 11 a.m., fire officials said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel

A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said.

According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite.

Pictures from the scene showed an ambulance parked near the building under construction. There was no immediate word on the worker's injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

