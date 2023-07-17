Worker killed in Swampscott industrial accident involving rock crusher, DA says

A worker has died after what authorities believe to be an industrial accident involving a rock crusher Monday afternoon in Swampscott, Massachusetts.

Police were notified around 1 p.m. about an emergency situation at the Aggregate Industries quarry on Danvers Road, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

The caller reported a problem in a rock crusher suspended above the quarry.

While the district attorney's office did not immediately give any further details about the nature of the incident, it said the worker was pronounced dead at the scene of what they called apparent industrial accident.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, authorities said.

Aerial footage showed an ambulance and numerous other emergency vehicles at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.