Wu to detail plans for Long Island recovery campus as Mass. and Cass concerns grow

New details are expected to be revealed on Wednesday about Boston's plan to reopen the addiction recovery campus that once operated on Long Island in the Boston Harbor.

Mayor Michelle Wu, along with Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, will hold a news conference at 2:45 p.m. to share details about the plan for the facility. Providers are also expected to speak.

A livestream of the announcement will be provided on this story.

The city is working to get a bridge rebuilt from the mainland to Long Island, which was closed down in 2014 due to safety issues with the structure.

Boston plans to rebuild the Long Island Bridge and the addiction recovery campus that was once on the island.

Mayor Wu announced earlier in the month that the city is moving ahead with plans to rebuild the Long Island Bridge, despite major pushback from leaders and residents in Quincy. At the time of Wu's Aug. 10 virtual news conference, the long-proposed bridge plan just needed two more reviews.

Wu hopes to have the 3,300-foot bridge reopened within four years, saying that the city has already set aside $38 million to rehabilitate the existing buildings on the island, and an additional $81 million for rebuilding the bridge.

The final two reviews facing the bridge project include a federal consistency review by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management and a bridge permit from the United States Coast Guard.

The next step for the bridge itself is a request for proposal for a project management company, and then the city will bid on the construction. Designs are ready to go.

The Boston Police Patrolman's Association tells NBC10 Boston that officers have responded to over 5,000 calls in the area since the beginning of the year.

Construction on the facility itself is expected to begin in the spring of 2024, and last for 16 to 24 months. The goal is to have services ready by the time the bridge is done.

The renewed push for the Long Island facility comes amid growing concern and upset over the situation at the Mass. and Cass section of the city, where many unhoused people live in tents and struggle with substance abuse issues.

"Give these people somewhere to stay so they can get off the streets," said Gwendolyn Jones, who lives at a neighborhood shelter and knows how dangerous the area can be. "It's really scary, they even get high in front of the shelter where I live at."

Richard Curcuru, the CEO of Gosnold, which treats about 8,000 psychiatric patients and those with substance use disorder in Massachusetts every year, hopes the mayor focuses on increasing housing, long-term services, and hiring the extra staff required to reach those in need.

"These are ill people who need services," he said. "And they don't just need detox or rehab. They need continuing care. We know that the longer you keep your arms around patients, the better chance of long-term recovery."