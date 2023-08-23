2 local colleges say move to D1 already paying off after first year

In looking to stand out among a crowded assortment of colleges in Greater Boston, Stonehill College has turned its attention beyond the classroom — to athletics.
The small Catholic school is heading into its second year in Division I athletics this fall, betting that an investment in sports will raise its profile.
