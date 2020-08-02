MANCHESTER

Woman From Mass. Dead, One Other Person Injured After Shooting in Manchester, Conn. Commuter Lot

A woman from Massachusetts has died and one other person is injured after a shooting at a commuter lot in Manchester early Sunday morning.

State police said troopers responded to a commuter lot off of Buckland Street in Manchester around 2 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

Troopers said it was determined that there were two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to authorities, one of the people who was shot was later identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks, of Massachusetts. She was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released details about the condition of the other person who was shot.

The Major Crime Squad is investigating the incident. Investigators said approximately 100 to 200 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting and could have seen the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Troop H at (860) 534-1000. All information will remain confidential.

