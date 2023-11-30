2 young girls, 7 and 9, hospitalized after getting hit by car in Waterbury, Conn.

Fire officials said two young girls were crossing the street when they were hit by a car in Waterbury Thursday evening.

The fire department said the two girls were walking home from an after-school program on Sunnyside Avenue around 5 p.m. when they were struck. Police said Friday morning that one of the girls is 7 years and the other is 9.

Both girls were transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for injuries. They are in stable condition, police said Friday morning.

The driver stayed at the scene.