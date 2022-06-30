3rd Arrest Made in Cambridge Shooting

A third person has been arrested in connection with a shootout in Cambridge, Massachusetts, earlier this month, police said.

Zachary Buchheit, 18, of Somerville, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly leaving the scene of a car crash on McGrath Highway in Somerville after the June 18 shooting. Buchheit now faces charges of assault to murder and drug trafficking, according to Cambridge police.

Lennox Pierre-Louis, 20, of Boston, and Ken Burns, 21, also of Boston, had previously been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Pierre-Louis was in the vehicle with Buchheit. He was wanted on a warrant for drug trafficking and other charges associated with the shooting that are still under investigation.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Burns was taken into custody at the scene scene, and was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Hurley and Charles streets around 12:30 p.m. on June 18. The gunfire struck at least four vehicles and a building on Hurley Street, but no one was injured in the exchange.