4 Top Winter Activities That Don't Involve Skiing

If you're one of those New Englanders who's looking for something different to do this winter and want to skip the slopes, Travel Editor of Yankee Magazine Kim Knox Beckius has some ideas.

4 Unique Winter Activities To Do In New England:

1. Cross-Country Skating, Fairlee, VT

From the scenery to the solitude, cross-country skating is a great outdoor alternative for those who love to get outdoors and exercise with some adrenaline built-in. Knox Beckius recommends the Lake Morey Skate Trail in Fairlee, VT. The resort claims its 4.3-mile-long skate trail is the longest in the U.S.

2. Gondola Village, Westerly, RI

If you want to slow things down, Knox Beckius says you've got to head to Westerly Rhode Island to the Ocean House. Their new Gondola Village is home to some of the sweetest little antique rooms where you can wine and dine and feel like you're a whole world away.

3. Ice Bumper Cars, Providence, RI

You probably think of bumper cars as a summer thing, but Knox Beckius says the Ice Bumper Cars at the Providence rink are a perfect winter event for the family.

4. The RISD Museum, Providence, RI

If you need to warm up after the outdoor fun on the ice with the bumper cars, Knox Beckius suggests you head over to the RISD Museum in Providence. It has a blockbuster art exhibition going on that will really make you step back and think about different cultures. You can check out the new exhibition 'Being and Believing in the Natural World.'

For More From Yankee Magazine's Top Picks For Winter Happenings, Visit: Yankee Magazine - New England Today

