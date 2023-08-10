Crime spree ends with police cruiser crash in Meriden, Conn.: police

A police cruiser with two detectives inside was hit by a stolen vehicle in Meriden Thursday and six people have since been taken into custody, according to city officials.

Meriden police said the accident happened on South Broad Street after a daylong crime spree in the city and the surrounding area.

The stolen vehicle was allegedly involved in three armed robberies across the state, and police said the suspects drove toward officers and civilians head-on in an earlier incident.

Shortly after, officers found three stolen vehicles with suspects inside at Hubbard Park in Meriden. As officers approached, the suspects allegedly lit one car on fire and fled in the other two.

Hours later, one of the stolen cars crashed into a police cruiser, ultimately leading to the arrest of six people.

The extent of the detectives' injuries wasn't immediately available. Officers said two handguns were found in the stolen car.

An earlier social media post from the city said several people were taken into custody during a police investigation in the area.

City officials said there is an active police investigation in the area of South Broad Terrace at Green Road and Gypsy Lane.

The investigation remains ongoing.