U.S. lawmakers from New England on Wednesday provided updates and reaction in real-time as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to support his baseless claims of voter fraud.

Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, a Democrat, called the situation "an attempted coup."

This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

We are being told to shelter in place not because of a foreign terrorist attack but because of a domestic coup attempt. I expected this as a US Marine in Iraq. I never imagined it as a US Congressman in America. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont tweeted a video update in which he said lawmakers had been instructed to wear gas masks, after tear gas was used in the Rotunda.

Update: gas masks are being prepared pic.twitter.com/6TYWImnoK3 — Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) January 6, 2021

More reaction from New England politicians follows:

An update. I and my staff are safe, sheltering in place, and following the guidance and protocols of Capitol Police. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 6, 2021

What is going on at the United States Capitol Building is not Democracy, it is chaos and violence. It is un-American, and must stop immediately. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 6, 2021