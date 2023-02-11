Bomb Squad Responds to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport for Security Threat

Authorities are continuing to investigate a security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

There were no immediate details released surrounding the nature of the threat, but MHT confirmed on its Twitter page that "an incident had occurred this morning around 11 a.m." at the airport, and the New Hampshire Department of Safety said the state police bomb squad had responded to assist.

An incident occurred this morning around 11 a.m. at MHT. This incident is under investigation, and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please check with your airlines for up-to-date flight information. — Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (@flymanchester) February 11, 2023

MHT said its law enforcement partners had completed a cautionary sweep of the airport.

Passengers had to exit the secure area and were re-screened through TSA before they could return to their gates. Roads were temporarily closed near Airport Road while authorities were investigating but have since reopened.

The airport is urging passengers to confirm their flight information, writing in a tweet, "MHT appreciates everyone's patience and cooperation as we work to ensure your safety and return to normal operations."

MHT appreciates everyone's patience and cooperation as we work to ensure your safety and return to normal operations. As always, please check with your airline to confirm flight information. — Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (@flymanchester) February 11, 2023

The NH Department of Safety said passengers should follow the airport's Twitter account for updates on flights, however passengers on social media seemed frustrated by the lack of updates.

"I appreciate the security personnel working on ensuring that MHT is safe. Communication would be appreciated though," Rita Freyre wrote on Twitter. "Been waiting in front of TSa, then forced to leave the airport, then instructed to come back. Now still waiting and nobody has informed us of anything."

"Can anyone update? Currently in Southwest plane on tarmac waiting to taxi in," another Twitter user said.

"The safety of New Hampshire residents and visitors is always the Department’s first priority," the NH Department of Safety wrote in a news release. "Anyone who sees something suspicious should immediately contact local law enforcement or 9-1-1."

State police, Homeland Security and Emergency Management were actively monitoring the ongoing situation Saturday, and MHT said the incident remains under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.