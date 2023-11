Police are investigating after a temple in Hingham received a threat on Sunday.

Hingham Police says the threat was made to the temple on 1112 Main St.

All affected houses and businesses have been evacuated, according to authorities.

Police say they are also closing down traffic on Route 228 at Gardner St. & Whiting St.

The investigation is ongoing.