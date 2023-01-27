Baked Salmon with Grilled Summer Squash Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

**MAKES 4 SERVINGS**

FOR THE SQUASH

- Oil for brushing the grill

- 1 medium yellow squash, sliced

- 1 medium zucchini, sliced

- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

FOR THE SALMON

- Nonstick cooking spray

- 1 lemon, thinly sliced

- 1 large salmon fillet (about 3 pounds)

- Salt and black pepper

- 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) butter, melted

- 1 lemon, zested and juiced

- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

- 1 tablespoon honey

- 3 garlic cloves, minced 1teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

- 1 teaspoon dried oregano

- Sprigs of fresh parsley, for garnish

PREPARATION:

Grill the squash: Preheat an outdoor grill to medium and lightly oil the grill.

Place the yellow squash and zucchini slices on separate squares of aluminum foil.

Pour the melted butter over the slices and sprinkle with the lemon zest and juice.

Season with salt, pepper, and cayenne. Fold up and wrap the squash in the aluminum foil.

Place the squash packets on the preheated grill and grill until tender, about 30 minutes.

Bake the salmon: While the squash is grilling, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

Arrange the lemon slices in an even layer in the center of the baking sheet. Season both sides of the salmon with salt and pepper, and place on top of the lemon slices.

In a small bowl, whisk together the butter, honey, garlic, thyme, and oregano. Pour this mixture over the salmon and fold the foil up and around it.

Bake the salmon until it is cooked through and flakes easily, 15 to 20 minutes. Turn the oven on to broil, and broil the salmon for 2 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned and the butter mixture around it has thickened.

Remove the squash packets from the grill. Transfer the salmon to a serving platter.

Garnish with the parsley sprigs and unwrap and serve the grilled squash alongside.

Watch below to make this recipe side-by-side with Anna and Mary!

Anna Rossi teams up with Dr. Mary Claire Haver OBGYN, to create two tasty recipes that could also help women going through perimenopause and menopause symptoms.