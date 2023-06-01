Boston Stations of NBC and Telemundo Are Proud Media Sponsors of Pride Month Events

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston announced Thursday that they are the proud media sponsors of Pride Month events for the City of Boston and beyond.

Thursday, June 1: Pride Kickoff at City Hall Plaza, from 4-7 p.m. NBC10 News Anchor Colton Bradford will co-host the kickoff along with Candace Nguyen, community relations specialist for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office. Wu and Gov. Maura Healey will be among the keynote speakers.

Among the main events at the kickoff will be the unveiling of The Portraits of Pride. We are thrilled to announce that NBC10 Boston's Sue O'Connell will be among the Portrait honorees.

The Portraits of Pride exhibit will be unveiled Thursday night at Boston City Hall as part of the official kick-off for the city's Pride Month festivities.

First Alert Meteorologist Tevin Wooten will be on the plaza with live weather reports airing on NBC10 Boston from 4-5 p.m. He will then co-host the remainder of the festivities with Bradford and Nguyen.

"The Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo are proud to be the media sponsor for the City of Boston's Pride Month events," President and General Manager Chris Wayland said. "These events reflect our brand and are extremely important to our employee base and our viewers. So, we are thrilled to support and celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies during Pride Month and year-round."

OTHER EVENTS:

Saturday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m.: NBC10 Boston's Derek Zagami will be the emcee for the first-ever Pride Flag Raising in Onset/Wareham at Bay View Park. Onset Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald, one of the Commonwealth's only openly gay fire chiefs, will be the keynote speaker, and former American Idol contestant and Wareham resident Teddy Matthews is set to perform.

Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m.: Get ready for the Boston Pride for the People Parade. The Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo are proud to sponsor the parade that will kick off at Copley and wrap around all the way to Boston Common. Team NBC will be among the 8,000-10,000 marchers in the parade. Wu is estimating up to 1 million spectators, so come on down to support the LGBTQ+ community. If you can't come down, the parade will air on NECN, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo and our streaming channels, including Peacock and Roku, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. It will also re-air on NBC10 Boston from 7-8 p.m. Boston Pride for the People is made up of a volunteer board and working committee formed by community organizers and members. Some were part of Pride for the People, some were organizers of Pop-Up Pride (2022), and others are LGBTQ+ leaders and community members.

There is a festival on Boston Common immediately following the parade. Some of our talent will be at the NBC/Telemundo tent, so come on by and say hello.

Sunday, June 25, at 1 p.m.: The Connecticut Sun Pride Game is being played at Mohegan Sun. If you can't get to Connecticut, NBC Sports Boston is the proud new home of the Connecticut Sun, so you can watch the game there.

Additionally, in honor of Pride Month, NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra are releasing Pride: Speak Now, a series of compassionate, brave and honest stories from our staff about messages of acceptance and the importance of being your true self. You can watch these impactful stories on NBC10Boston.com or TelemundoNuevaInglaterra.com.