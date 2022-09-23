Boston University Police Investigating Stabbing

Boston University police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night on Commonwealth Avenue.

Police said they responded to a reported assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue around 8:40 p.m. and found a person suffering from an apparent stab wound. The injury is not life threatening.

Boston University police described the incident as "interpersonal violence between two individuals who knew each other," and said they do not believe there is any danger to the BU community. "We are alerting the community out of an abundance of caution."

The suspect, described as a 35-year-old woman who is 5'5" tall with a slim build and shoulder length black hair, fled the scene.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said they know who the suspect is and were still working to locate her on Friday morning. She is not believed to be on the BU campus.

The names of the two people involved were not released, and police did not say if either of them are students.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call BU police at 617-353-2121.