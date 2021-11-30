Bruins

Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Placed in COVID-19 Protocol Before Red Wings Game

By Darren Hartwell

Bruce Cassidy placed in COVID-19 protocol before B's-Red Wings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bruce Cassidy won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Boston Bruins head coach has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday morning.

U.S. & World

Omicron Variant 5 hours ago

New Info Shows Omicron Spread Wider Earlier Than Thought

Merck 2 hours ago

Final US Hurdle for Merck's COVID-19 Pill: FDA Panel Review

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will address the media later Tuesday and should provide some clarity on the Bruins' coaching plan in Cassidy's absence.

Five potential trade destinations for Jake DeBrusk

Joe Sacco is Boston's longest-tenured assistant coach (since 2014), so it's possible he takes over behind the bench at TD Garden. Assistants Kevin Dean and Chris Kelly are potential options, as well.

The Bruins also will be without Brad Marchand on Tuesday after the star forward was suspended three games for slew-footing the Vancouver Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Sunday.

After Tuesday's game in Boston, the B's will travel to Nashville to play the Predators on Thursday before returning home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Bruins
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us