Businesses, Trade Groups Launch Opposition to ‘Millionaires Tax'

By Benjamin Kail

More than 80 small businesses, chambers of commerce, trade groups and citizens say a proposed constitutional amendment that’s geared to make Massachusetts’ wealthiest residents share a bigger tax burden will wind up undercutting middle class business owners, farmers and retirees. 

Launching a full-throated campaign Monday, the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment argues the proposal — dubbed the “Fair Share Amendment” or “millionaires tax” by proponents — could amount to a needless jump in taxes for tens of thousands of Bay State residents at a time of budget surpluses and incoming federal dollars for infrastructure. 

