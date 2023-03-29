7 California Officers Charged in Death of Man in Custody

A California Highway Patrol sergeant, six officers and a registered nurse face criminal charges in the death of a 38-year-old man who died three years ago in CHP custody, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Edward Bronstein, of Burbank, died after he was taken into custody during a March 2020 traffic stop. His death drew protests and calls for charges outside District Attorney George Gascón's office in March 2022 after video of the arrest was made public as part of a wrongful death lawsuit by Bronstein's family.

On Wednesday, Gascón said a CHP sergeant and six officers were charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault under the color of authority.

Bronstein was detained on suspicion of DUI on the 5 Freeway in Burbank. He was taken to the Altadena CHP Station and declined to have his blood drawn. In the garage of the station, Bronstein can be heard repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe," during the nearly 18-minute video as he was held down by officers on a mat.

Protesters rallied today outside the office of LA County DA George Gascon, two years after Edward Bronstein died while in CHP custody. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on March 24, 2022.

"He repeatedly promises them that he will comply," Gascón said. "Mr. Bronstein's shrieks get softer until he is silent.

"Thirteen minutes after his last scream, they began CPR, but are unsuccessful."

His death came two months before the death of George Floyd, who died during a May 2020 arrest by Minneapolis police. Floyd's death and video of arrest sparked nationwide protests.

The sergeant and officers could face up to four years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged. The registered nurse has also been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and could face a maximum of four years in prison, according to Gascón.

An arraignment has not been scheduled.