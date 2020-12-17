Over 100 Crashes, Disabled Vehicles Reported Across Region Amid Snowstorm

Over 100 crashes and disabled vehicles have already been reported on area roads as a major winter storm continues to pummel the region.

Police in Auburn, Massachusetts, said around 12:30 a.m. that Millbury Street was closed at the Farmer's Daughter due to a utility pole that is snapped at the base following a motor vehicle accident. National Grid was reportedly on its way to the scene to evaluate the situation.

A car fire was also reported on Route 44 in Carver, Massachusetts, around the beginning of the storm as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

No further details were immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the northbound side of Interstate 93 in Stoneham after a car spun out.

New Hampshire State Police said they have already responded to over 120 crashes and disabled vehicles across the state due to the poor road conditions as of 9 a.m.

The Interstate 89 northbound on-ramp was closed around 7:30 a.m. due to a crash where the driver lost control and struck a utility pole.

Snowfall rates may reach two to four inches an hour at times Thursday morning, making it difficult for plows to keep up with. Motorists are urged to say off the roads if possible.

With heavy #snow falling in the @CityOfBoston, we currently have 700 pieces of equipment clearing #BostonStreets. Video below from Centre St. in #WestRoxbury. pic.twitter.com/zhCd4uJwdF — Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) December 17, 2020

Later Thursday, a Massachusetts State Police cruiser was hit by an SUV that lost control. Troopers were responding to another crash at the time.

A short time ago, MSP cruiser was struck by an SUV on Pike EB in Framingham. Trooper was responding to earlier single-car crash when SUV lost control and hit cruiser. No injuries. Anyone who has to drive tonight is urged to please take it slow. pic.twitter.com/HKpPb4XRWm — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 17, 2020

The state Department of Transportation said a 40 mph speed limit is posted on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to mile marker 59.6. A tractor trailer, tandem, and special permit vehicle travel ban is also in effect on all limited access highways in the state through 9 a.m.