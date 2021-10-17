Damien Harris Arrived to Patriots Vs. Cowboys Wearing Sweet Red Sox Jacket

Harris arrived to Patriots vs. Cowboys wearing awesome Red Sox jacket originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Red Sox fever is gripping the Boston region amid the 2021 MLB postseason, and one of the New England Patriots' best offensive players is showing his support for the local baseball team.

Patriots running back Damien Harris arrived to Gillette Stadium for Sunday afternoon's Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys wearing a pretty cool Red Sox jacket.

Check out a photo in the tweet below:

Harris was listed as questionable on the Patriots injury report for Sunday, but he reportedly is expected play.

The Red Sox evened their American League Championship Series versus the Houston Astros with a 9-5 victory in Saturday afternoon's Game 2, highlighted by Boston hitting grand slams in both the first and second innings.

The ALCS now shifts to Fenway Park, where the Red Sox will try to close out the series in front of their home fans and reach another World Series.