Devin McCourty on Mac Jones: ‘We Don't See Him as a Rookie'

Devin McCourty offers high praise for Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots may be 0-3 at home for the first time since 1993, but safety Devin McCourty doesn't seem to be the least bit worried about quarterback Mac Jones.

Asked after the team's 19-17 loss to his former teammate, Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCourty said that Jones isn't viewed as a rookie.

"We’re not worried about the kid," said McCourty, who spent the first 10 years of his career as Brady's teammate. "He’s in here early. He stays late… We expect him to lead."

The rookie quarterback had better stats than Tom Brady Sunday night.

Statistically, Jones outshined Brady in the loss at Gillette Stadium, completing 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, leading two go-ahead scoring drives in the fourth quarter -- and putting the Patriots in position for a third, but a 56-yard field goal attempt in the driving rain from Nick Folk wasn't meant to be.

Brady, meanwhile, finished a pedestrian 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, though he did get the Bucs in position for Ryan Succop's 48-yard field goal which stood as the game-winner.

"He's one of the guys now," McCourty said of Jones. "We don't see him as a rookie."