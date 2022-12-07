Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Off Wall in Everett

The woman was taken to the hospital with what a fire official described as non-life-threatening injuries

Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts.

The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with what a fire official described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Worcester 40 mins ago

Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Worcester

Worcester 9 hours ago

Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us