Massachusetts

Eversource to Detail Storm Preps Ahead of Friday's Big Storm

President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Eversource sign
NBCConnecticut.com

Eversource will be detailing the preparations they are making in an effort to minimize power outages ahead of this week's big winter storm at a media availability on Wednesday.

Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m., giving an overview of the ongoing preparations and taking questions.

Friday's winter storm is expected to bring damaging wind and heavy rain, which could cause power outages.

Eversource said it is working to ensure that it has enough crews to deal with the high-impact storm.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on Friday's winter storm

Logan Airport 2 hours ago

Massport to Give Update on Logan Travel; Airport Sees Major Disruptions This Week

Weather 6 hours ago

Friday's Winter Storm Threatens to Bring Damaging Winds, Flooding

Boston 19 hours ago

Holiday Travel Havoc? How Major Winter Storm Could Impact Your Drive or Flight

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us