Florida

Father of Abducted Missouri Kids Found in Florida After Yearlong Search Says They're ‘Still in Shock'

Blake Gilley, 38, said his children told him that they were instructed not to interact with others. Their mother has been accused of kidnapping.

50788368JR001_WinnDixie
Getty Images

A father who has been reunited with his two missing children after nearly a year said his ex-wife, who is accused of kidnapping, kept them out of school and limited whom they interacted with so they wouldn't be found.

The children, 11 and 12 years old, were reported missing in Missouri on March 15 and were found at a Florida Winn-Dixie grocery store last week. Kristi Gilley, 36, was arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, police said. 

“My kids were missing. I didn’t know where they are. … That’s the biggest fear in the world,” Blake Gilley, 38, said Monday afternoon in an exclusive interview. “It is an understatement to say I was terrified and freaked out.”

Blake Gilley said his kids told him that “Kristi would never tell them what town they were in or anything,” adding: “If they were in a car, they had to keep their heads down. My son still does that."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“He’s getting better now. I’ve been telling him, 'Hey, you’re good, buddy, look up,'" he said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

FloridaMissourikidnapping
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us