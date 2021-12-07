Tewksbury

FBI Investigation Underway in Tewksbury

"We're searching for specific evidence and there's no threat to public safety," the agency said in a statement

By Marc Fortier

Back of FBI agent
Getty Images

The FBI says they and several other agencies are conducting "law enforcement activity" in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation.

"We're searching for specific evidence and there's no threat to public safety," the FBI said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The FBI said Boston police, Massachusetts State Police and Tewksbury police are also part of the investigation.

The agency said it couldn't provide any further information withour jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation.

More Massachusetts stories

skeletal remains 3 hours ago

Skeletal Remains, Possibly Human, Found Near Mass. High School

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Over 11,000 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., Nearly Double Last Week's Total

This article tagged under:

TewksburyMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceBoston policeFBI
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us