Framingham Police Investigate Two Weekend Stabbings

Police say the incidents are not related and they present no threat to the public.

By Irvin Rodriguez

File photo of a Framingham police cruiser
Framingham Police Department

Framingham Police are investigating two stabbing incidents that occurred during the weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday Night in the area near OBrien's Package Store on Franklin Street.

The suspect in this incident has not been identified.

The second incident happened on Saturday Night near the area of  174 Irving Street.

The suspect in this incident has been arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victims in both incidents have non life-threatening injuries and are being treated at local hospitals.

Police say the incidents are not related and they present no threat to the public.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents you are urged to contact Framingham Police at 508-872-1212.

