Gov. Baker Says Massachusetts Now on ‘Back Side' of Omicron Surge

Daily case counts and additional monitoring of COVID-19 prevalence in the Boston area's wastewater have both dropped from early January peaks

By Chris Lisinski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

About two and a half weeks after the state reached a record high level of new COVID-19 infections, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that the data indicates Massachusetts is now on "the back side of the omicron surge."

Baker said daily case counts and additional monitoring of COVID-19 prevalence in the Boston area's wastewater have both dropped from early January peaks. Average hospitalizations, which tend to lag changes in infections, have also started a downturn from their recent high point.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"We are definitely on what I'd call the back side of the omicron surge," Baker said in a live interview on GBH News's "Boston Public Radio."

About half of the 5.1 million fully vaccinated Bay Staters have received a booster shot adding to their protection against COVID-19, a rate that Baker said Thursday he believes is the "highest in the country."

Two days after he delivered his final state of the commonwealth address, Baker fielded questions on topics ranging from his proposals for tax breaks to the utility of mask mandates during a radio interview set to last for one hour.

More COVID-19 stories

coronavirus 18 hours ago

COVID-19 Cases Have Dropped in Mass., But Doctors Warn Hospitals Are Still Busy

coronavirus Jan 25

The Next Covid Variant Will Be More Contagious Than Omicron, But the Question Is Whether It Will Be More Deadly, WHO Says

covid-19 testing 1 hour ago

5 Reasons Omicron Blew Up COVID Testing, According to a Testing Consultant

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us