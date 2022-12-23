Ham Glaze Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
.5 lb butter
1 cup honey
.5 lb brown sugar
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
8 cardamom
2oz whiskey
PREPARATION:
Heat the butter in a small pot or saucepan over medium heat until golden brown. Add in the brown sugar, honey, and cardamom, stirring together well until the brown sugar has completely dissolved, (about 2 minutes). Reduce heat to low and add in your whiskey. Allow it to become fragrant, cooking for a minute or two until the glaze just begins to simmer and the alcohol has cooked out. Then set it aside and let it cool to lukewarm. Then drizzle over ham!