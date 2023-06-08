Harmony Montgomery's father found guilty of firearms charges

A New Hampshire man facing a murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead has been found guilty on a series of unrelated gun charges.

A jury found Adam Montgomery guilty of six charges Thursday: two counts each of being an armed career criminal, receiving stolen property, and theft. The Hillsborough County jury in Superior Court got the case Wednesday afternoon after a trial that lasted several days.

Montgomery was accused of having a shotgun and a rifle, even though he has multiple felony convictions in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He pleaded not guilty. His lawyers said that the prosecution's case relied on lies from other witnesses and that police reached the wrong conclusion.

During the trial, prosecutors called Adam's estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, as a witness. She pleaded guilty in November to perjury charges, agreeing to cooperate in the case against Adam.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty in October to a second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. Authorities allege that he killed his daughter, Harmony, by repeatedly striking her in the head with his fist.

He is scheduled to stand trial on those charges in August.

Harmony was last seen alive in 2019, when she was 5, but her disappearance only came to light in December 2021. Since then, the case has received national attention. Authorities announced last August that they believed she had been murdered in early December 2019.

Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, has been saying since the investigation began that Adam Montgomery must have had something to do with the girl's disappearance and death.

"We've known all along he murdered her," Sorey said last year. "Now we know how, but the huge question remains, where is she?"

In April, police from New Hampshire and Massachusetts searched a wetlands area in Revere as part of the investigation into Harmony's disappearance. But nothing was found.

Authorities are still asking for the public's help finding Harmony's body or providing information about how she was killed by calling or texting 603-203-6060, the state and local police 24-hour tip line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.