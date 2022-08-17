Innovation

How A Local Female Engineer Aims to Change the Muscle Recovery World

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston is the birthplace of so many things rooted in innovation and fitness, and the new kid on the block is PACT led by local engineer and entrepreneur Bridget Hunter-Jones.

Hunter-Jones is leading a team to make personalized recovery possible with a percussive muscle massager that pairs with a handheld scanner and app to let you know the level of intensity you need.

The Chief Invention Officer is someone Hunter-Jones knows well, has worked with since she was a kid, and has looked up to for her entire life: her dad, Ian Hunter.

More Fitness

the phoenix Jun 23

A Fitness Program to Help Those in Various Stages of Recovery

fitness Oct 6, 2021

Making Sweat Sexy: Why Dance Cardio Is Perfect for Your Body and Mind

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jones had a home lab where his daughter could join him and lean on when things got hard as she navigated the male-dominated industry.

Jones explains that he is not surprised by his daughter’s ambition and success and enjoys working with her.

Hannah Donnelly spoke with Hunter-Jones about the mainly female staff, the device, what makes it different, and her journey bringing the product to market. Watch above.

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!

   

This article tagged under:

Innovationthe hub todayhannah donnellybridget hunter-jonespact pulse
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us