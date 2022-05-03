How to Watch Celtics Vs. Bucks Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

Celtics vs. Bucks live stream: Watch Game 2 of second-round clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Milwaukee Bucks are the defending NBA champions for a reason.

The Boston Celtics discovered that very quickly Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden, shooting just 33% from the floor against a stout Milwaukee defense en route to a 101-89 loss.

Boston limited Giannis Antetokounmpo to 24 points on 36% shooting, but the Bucks star still left a huge imprint on the game, racking up 13 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first player in franchise history with multiple playoff triple-doubles.

The Celtics will look to bounce back Tuesday night in Game 2 at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will need to step up after subpar offensive performances in Game 1 -- 33 combined points on 32.3% shooting -- and the C's will hope Marcus Smart can suit up after suffering a right quad contusion Sunday that has him listed as questionable for Game 2.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Tuesday's Celtics vs. Bucks Game 2, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Bucks?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Bucks is set for Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Bucks on?

Celtics-Bucks will air on TNT.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Bucks live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Bucks: Watch TNT

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams