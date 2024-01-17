Husband creates at-home Chipotle station for his wife, goes viral for being ‘wholesome'

One husband just proved that the way to his wife’s heart really is through her stomach — and sometimes, fast casual beats fancy.

On Jan. 4, Braxton and Tia Hooks, a couple known as @tableview15 on TikTok, shared a video from Tia’s point of view of Braxton presenting her dinner in a Chipotle-inspired way — and it quickly went viral for its overwhelming cuteness.

“Welcome to Chipotle, what can I get for you?” Braxton says in the video, which is captioned, “POV: When Your Husband Creates His Own Chipotle Since They Been Slackin.”

He stands in their kitchen with a beaming smile on his face and a tray of freshly grilled chicken in front of him.

“I’d like some chicken please,” Tia says, giggling, and Braxton replies by asking if she wants a wrap or a bowl. She starts to answer, then chooses to make note of her husband’s volume. “Why are you screaming?”

“Cause that’s how they talk,” Braxton answers. (He’s not the only person to make this observation, it should be noted.)

“Would you like a wrap or a bowl?” he repeats, and Tia replies that she wants a bowl. Her husband dutifully spoons white rice, black beans, chicken, salsa, guacamole and a little bit of lettuce into the bowl. He tops off the colorful meal with sour cream and cheese, at her request.

“Would you like for me to ring you out?” Braxton cheekily asks, moving to a space in the middle of the kitchen that serves as an imaginary register. “That’s going to be 10 kisses.”

Tia obliges, giving her spouse a set of smooches through giggles. At the end of the video, Braxton hands Tia her bowl and she thanks him for his exemplary service.

Braxton and Tia Hooks. (Courtesy Braxton and Tia Hooks)

The Hooks’ video went very viral on TikTok, garnering over 16 million views and 22,000 comments, most of which are applauding Braxton’s display of love.

“Please I was giggling the whole vid 😭,” commented one TikTok user, while another added, “His energy seems so wholesome.”

“Awe he seems like a gentle giant 🥰🥺😂,” someone else commented.

“My God I hope I find someone like him so sweet,” another TikToker put out into the universe.

“‘We got chipotle at home’ 🤣🤣🤣 id never leave my houseeee,” joked someone else.

Braxton and Tia at their wedding in 2022. (Courtesy Braxton and Tia Hooks)

The Hooks commonly share family moments on their YouTube and Instagram but are relatively new to TikTok, posting their first video in October 2023. So, the couple says, this viral video came as a welcome surprise.

“I mean, I’ve seen things go viral, I just have never been on the receiving end of it,” Braxton tells TODAY.com. “I was very amazed by it.”

@tableview15 Replying to @Simra Thank yall for all of the love! *Disclaimer* We’ve never worked at chipotle, this is just how we make it. Braxton & Tia👋🏽👋🏾 ♬ original sound - Braxton & Tia🖤

On Jan. 9, Braxton shared a tutorial on how he made the grilled chicken in the viral video, after a user who commented “couple goals” asked for the recipe. In the clip, he says he used chipotle chiles in adobo, lime and more to create his take on the chain’s chicken.

The couple is enjoying nearly two years of marriage, having tied the knot in May 2022, but they’ve been together for a decade more — since the days of dining in the cafeteria.

“We got together at 15 years old,” Tia tells TODAY.com. “So we’re high school sweethearts.”

Tia and Braxton at 15 years old, going to Homecoming in 2012. (Courtesy Braxton and Tia Hooks)

So many of the comments on the couple’s video note how much in love the pair seems, and that’s no mistake. Tia and Braxton say that they aim to keep their relationship as fresh the cilantro-speckled guacamole that Chipotle serves, so to speak.

Since they’ve been together for so long, they try to “stay spontaneous” to avoid getting stuck in a rut, says Tia — and that’s why Chipotle night happened.

Finding creative ways to make time for one another, they have “Woman Crush Wednesdays,” when Braxton makes Tia dinner, and “Man Crush Mondays,” when Tia makes Braxton dinner, every week.

“Respect in our relationship is a huge thing. On a day to day, nothing is the same,” Tia says. “So that’s how we continue to have that spark in our relationship.”

