17-year-old girl killed in rollover crash on I-91 in Connecticut

A 17-year-old girl from Branford has died after a rollover crash on Interstate 91 South in New Haven on Wednesday night, according to state police.

State police said a truck and a Jeep Cherokee were on I-91 South near exit 7 in New Haven just after 10 p.m. when the Jeep collided with the truck.

State police said construction cones were up because of a Department of Transportation milling project to merge traffic from the right lane to the center lane.

The Jeep spun and rolled over and the passenger, 17-year-old Isabela Osler, of Branford, was thrown from the vehicle and died at Yale New Haven Hospital, state police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 17-year-old young man from Hamden, suffered serious injuries and he was also brought to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Anyone with information is about the crash is asked to email Trooper Daniel McCue at Troop I at Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.