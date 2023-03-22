Irish Cream Tiramisu Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

Your favorite chocolate chip cookies, baked (or bought)

12 oz heavy whipping cream, whipped

12 oz mascarpone cheese

¾ cup granulated sugar & ½ cup granulated sugar, divided

¾ cup Irish cream & ¼ cup Irish cream, divided (Bailey’s is classic)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Cocoa powder for dusting

½ cup strong coffee

PREPARATION:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, whip the mascarpone cheese on medium high for about 30 seconds. TIP: You can also use a handheld mixer with beater attachments in a large bowl.

Add ¾ cup granulated sugar, ¾ cup Irish cream, and vanilla to the whipped mascarpone.

Carefully turn the mixer on low and increase the speed to medium. Whip until the sugar and Irish cream has evenly incorporated.

Add ½ the whipped cream to the mascarpone mixture. Whip on medium speed for about 20 seconds until smooth and combined. Add the remaining whipped cream and gently whip for 15 more seconds. (Alternatively, you can mix the remaining whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture by hand until smooth. Careful not to over mix as the delicate whipped cream can flatten and lose its loft.) Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Meanwhile, in a small pot, bring to a simmer the strong coffee with ½ cup of granulated sugar. Remove from the heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Add ¼ remaining Irish cream. Let stand at room temperature.

To assemble the dessert, soak your favorite chocolate chip cookies in the warm coffee syrup for about 10 seconds until juicy but not soggy.

Layer two cookies between a generous spoonful of Irish cream mascarpone and top with even more Irish cream mascarpone. Dust with cocoa powder and ENJOY!

Watch below to see Anna Rossi prepare this recipe and others!

Anna's serving up a few new dishes inspired by St. Patrick's Day, sure to bring the luck of the Irish well beyond the holiday.