Keep Your Eyes to the Skies, Full ‘Worm Moon' Peaks Monday Night

Meteorologist Tevin Wooten shares the best times to watch the celestial phenomenon

By Tevin Wooten

Stargazers, prepare for a sweet celestial treat tonight!

Monday night and Tuesday morning marks the Full "Worm" Moon. It’s referred to as the "Worm Moon" because it coincides with the emergence of worms out of the ground as the air warm throughout the spring.

The nearly full moon was seen early Monday morning over Suffolk Downs by NBC Boston photojournalist Mark Garfinkel.

Peak is at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, but at that time the sun will be out. So optimal viewing is late Monday night and early Tuesday morning before sunrise.

Spring is arriving early this year. Across the southern U.S., it’s outpacing itself by nearly three weeks.

