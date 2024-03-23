READING

Police investigating bomb threat at Reading Public Library

Reading Police are asking people to avoid the surrounding area.

There is a large police presence at the Public Library in Reading, Massachusetts on Saturday morning due to the investigation of a bomb threat.

Authorities say they were notified at around 9:46 a.m. of the threat made to both the library and the Town Hall.

Police say the threat was made via email directly to the library.

The Reading Public Library was immediately evacuated and the Town Hall is closed during the weekends. 

State Police bomb squad was called in to respond. 

The investigation is ongoing.

