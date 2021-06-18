MANCHESTER

Connecticut Teen Reported Missing Found Dead

A 13-year-old young woman who was reported missing from Manchester Thursday night was found dead in the basement of a Manchester apartment complex on Friday morning, according to police.

The teen's mother contacted police at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and reported her missing, police said.

The 13-year-old was found dead at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the basement of the South Adams Apartments, police said. Police said she was found in a common area, not an apartment.

Police said multiple scenes need to be processed.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the death of the teenager and the office of the chief medical examiner will determine the cause of her death.

Police said officers will be in the area throughout the day as they investigate. They are asking anyone who saw anything or has information to call (860) 645-5500.

No additional information was immediately available.

