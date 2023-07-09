A man has been charged with trafficking cocaine in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on Friday night.

The man, identified as 3-year-old Joseph Yves Frejuste of Lynn, Massachusetts was charged with cocaine trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a class B substance.

According to police, an undercover officer purchased cocaine from Frejuste on 1665 Andover St.

They found 22.6 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 75.2 grams of an unknown white powdery substance and a kilogram of marijuana among other paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Frejuste is being held on $75,000 bail and will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.