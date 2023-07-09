Tewksbury

Lynn man charged with trafficking cocaine

According to police, an undercover officer purchased cocaine from Frejuste on 1665 Andover St.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man has been charged with trafficking cocaine in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on Friday night.

The man, identified as 3-year-old Joseph Yves Frejuste of Lynn, Massachusetts was charged with cocaine trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a class B substance.

They found 22.6 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 75.2 grams of an unknown white powdery substance and a kilogram of marijuana among other paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Frejuste is being held on $75,000 bail and will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.

