Mac Jones benched for second straight game as Pats trail Saints 34-0 in 4th quarter

Mac Jones was benched for the second straight game on Sunday as the New England Patriots trail the New Orleans Saints 34-0 in the fourth quarter.

Jones was 12-22 for 110 yards and two interceptions when he was pulled from the game in favor of Bailey Zappe.

Jones started off the game by throwing an interception in the first quarter, which Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu returned for a touchdown. He threw his second interception late in the third quarter on a pass over the middle to running back Ty Montgomery. Montgomery was hit hard as he attempted to make the catch, and the ball was knocked loose and picked off by Saints linebacker Pete Warner.

Jones was also benched in favor of Zappe during last week's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.