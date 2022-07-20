‘Major Power Outage' Reported in Medford Amid 90 Degree Temperatures

National Grid is reporting a "major power outage" in Medford, Massachusetts, amid Wednesday's 90 degree temperatures, police said.

Medford police said the outage is centered on the North Medford/Fulton Heights area of the city.

National Grid is reportedly aware and is responding.

Power is expected to be restored anytime between 4 and 7 p.m., police said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's power outage map shows that 2,378 customers were without power in Medford and 783 in neighboring Malden as of 3 p.m. About 3,500 customers in total are without power across the state.