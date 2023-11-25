Boston

Man dead, another injured in early Saturday shooting in Allston

According to authorities, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man is dead and nother one is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Boston.

Boston Police say they responded to a call for two people shot at 85 E. Newton Street at around 2:27 a.m.

One of the men was pronounced dead, while the other was transported with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say both men were shot in a parking lot across from 12 Glenville Ave. in Allston.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call authorities at 617-343-4470.

