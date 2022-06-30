Man Found Sleeping in Car Outside Elementary School With Loaded Gun, Meth

A man found sleeping in his car outside a Raynham, Massachusetts, elementary school is facing gun, drug and indecent exposure charges, police said.

Raynham police said they received a call around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning from parks employees who said a man was sleeping in his car in the parking lot of the Lillie B. Merrill Elementary School on Pleasant Street.

When they got there, police said they found a man in a blue Chevrolet.

The suspect, later identified as Jeremy Davis, 40, of Taunton, was asleep and had his genitals exposed, police said. They woke him up and saw a glass pipe and glass vial containing what appeared to be and was later identified as methamphetamine.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police asked Davis to get out of his car, and after receiving consent to search it, said they found a container with methamphetamine inside and a loaded .40 caliber handgun under the front passenger seat.

School is not currently in session, but police said there were children nearby participating in a camp program. Davis did not make any contact with anyone at the school.

Davis was taken into custody and arraigned in Taunton District Court on charges including drug possession, drug violation near a school, indecent exposure, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm on school grounds and improper storage of a firearm.

No information was released on bail or his next court date.