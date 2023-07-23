New Hampshire

Man injured in shooting in Concord, NH

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Concord, new Hampshire on Saturday.

Concord Police say they responded to 76 Basin Street for reports of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Police say he was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and the people involved have been identified, according to police.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public at this time.

If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600.

