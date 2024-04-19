Man sets himself on fire in protest area outside Trump hush money trial in Manhattan

A man set himself on fire outside the courtroom where former President Donald Trump is facing charges in a hush money case, witnesses and officials said.

The person set himself aflame after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the designated protest area outside of the trial outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan, according to witnesses. Video appeared to show the moments after the self-immolation, as the man laid on the ground burning, at times seemingly seizing.

There was already a heavy NYPD presence already outside the building due to the high-profile nature of the trial, and officers rushed to get what appeared to be a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. Their first attempt to put out the fire was unsuccessful, and video appeared to show the man trying to sit up.

The fire was put out minutes later after police brought a larger extinguisher, leaving a smoky scene outside court as a gaggle of reporters and witnesses looked on.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man was taken away by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, the FDNY said.

The nature of the protest was not immediately clear, but the man had pamphlets and buttons on him with different messaging, according to a police source.

Three law enforcement sources said the man who set himself on fire appears to have been a follower of some conspiracy theories and may have had emotional issues. He may have posted his intention to set himself on fire in advance online.

Further information was not immediately available.

It came as a full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in the case against Trump, the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial will place Trump in a Manhattan courtroom for weeks, forcing him to juggle his dual role as criminal defendant and political candidate against the backdrop of his tightly contested race against President Joe Biden.

For more coverage of the Trump

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.