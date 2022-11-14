New Hampshire

Man Shoots Himself in Leg While Target Shooting in NH

Tristan Byrd, 23, had apparently been target shooting with his father and other family members in a sand pit off Larry Brooke Road in Shelburne when he shot himself in the leg while manipulating the pistol in his jacket pocket

By Marc Fortier

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

A 23-year-old man reportedly shot himself in the leg on Sunday while target shooting in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said they were notified around 10:18 a.m. Sunday by state police of a man who had accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Tristan Byrd, 23, had apparently been target shooting with his father and other family members in a sand pit off Larry Brooke Road in Shelburne when he shot himself in the leg while manipulating the pistol in his jacket pocket. The round went through Byrd's pocket and through a lower extremity.

His father called 911 and met up with emergency officials in nearby Gorham.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Byrd suffered a serious but not life threatening injury, officials said, and was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment.

No further details were released.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 10 hours ago

Man Steals Amazon Truck in Concord, Leads Police on Chase Through Multiple NH Towns

New Hampshire Nov 12

20-Year-Old From Maine Arrested After Driving 137 MPH on NH Highway

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us