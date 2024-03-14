Markey invites Steward CEO to testify before Senate subcommittee

A U.S. Senate subcommittee chaired by Sen. Ed Markey will hold a field hearing next month in Boston to drill down on how for-profit health care companies affect access to care, and Markey has invited Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre to testify.

Steward's nine Massachusetts hospitals "are in deep financial distress and appear to be in danger of closure because of years of mismanagement, private equity schemes, and executive profiteering," Markey and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said last week in a letter to de la Torre. The for-profit health system's financial woes have created the potential for hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters to face disruption in their access of care and have required state government to plan for various contingencies.

