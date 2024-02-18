Mass. GOP chair says they will have a candidate to run against Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren should expect a Republican challenger as she runs for a third term this fall, Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale told NBC10 Boston’s @Issue on Sunday.

“We will have a candidate (for U.S. Senate)”, Carnevale told Cory Smith and Sue O’Connell. The Boston Globe reported last week that John Deaton, a Swansea attorney who has advocated for cryptocurrency, is seriously considering a run against Senator Warren.

“I expect he’ll make a decision in the coming days whether he’ll be a candidate or not”, said Carnevale. “He has an interesting background. I think he’ll present a strong candidacy, if he decides to run.”

According to the biography on his law firm’s webpage, Deaton graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1989. He joined the Marine Corp while in law school. He attended New England School of Law and graduated in 1995. Deaton Law firm is an asbestos litigation firm.

Deaton is also founder and host of “CryptoLaw”, a blog about legal and regulatory news involving cryptocurrencies. On his X profile, Deaton writes extensively about crypto.

Asked about the recruitment of Deaton, Carnevale told @Issue, “Frankly, he came to us and said he has a passion for running for office. He wants to compete and present his vision. He thinks his background will really resonate with voters here. He grew up in the streets of Detroit, in very difficult circumstances. “

Last year, Deaton authored a memoir “Food Stamp Warrior”, which on the back cover says he was “born in one of the worst neighborhoods in Detroit” and says he “became a fighter, with violence becoming second nature.”