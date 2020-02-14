influenza

Mass. Health Officials Raise Flu Severity Level to ‘Very High’

The percentage of visits to health care facilities for influenza-like illnesses was higher than during the same week the last two years

By Young-Jin Kim

TELEMUNDO UTAH

Health officials in Massachusetts said Friday the flu severity level in the state had increased to “very high.”

The increase comes as the percentage of visits to health care facilities for influenza-like illnesses continued to increase and remained higher than the previous two years during the same week, the department of Public Health said in a statement.

Flu severity level takes into consideration influenza-like illness, hospitalization and positive test results for the flu, the department said.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 1 hour ago

US Won’t Charge Ex-FBI Official McCabe, a Trump Target

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Trump Ignores AG Barr’s Request to Stop Tweeting About DOJ

According to health officials, the percent of influenza-associated hospitalizations in Massachusetts has continued to increase in recent weeks.

"All influenza strains that have been characterized in Massachusetts this season to date are covered by the current influenza vaccine," the department said.

This article tagged under:

influenza
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us