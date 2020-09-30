Mayor Walsh to Give Update on COVID-19 in Boston

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on the city's coroanvirus response on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11:15 a.m. from outside City Hall.

In recent days, Boston has been teetering on the edge of entering the red, or highest-risk, category on the state's coronavirus risk map.

Walsh said last week that just under eight cases were being detected each day per 100,000 residents, the baseline for being classified as red.

"There's a very real possibility that Boston will be in the red zone according to state numbers," he said. "We're monitoring the numbers on a daily basis."

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health found that Boston's incidence rate was 7.9 cases per 100,000 people last week, just short of the level to be considered high risk, which is eight cases out of 100,00 people.

Cities and towns in the red zone face increased scrutiny from state regulators and have access to increased coronavirus-fighting resources.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston's Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez talk about the city's COVID-19 numbers and monitoring the positivity rate.

In a virtual address to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Walsh warned that the city's battle with the coronavirus is far from over.

"We're still in the thick of this fight. COVID is still very much with us. Economic recovery will be a long, hard road," he said. "Racial injustice must be addressed and equity must be our shared goal. These are no small tasks. But based on our response so far, we have proven we can do hard things."

As of Tuesday, Boston had reported 17,186 cases of COVID-19, up 46 from Monday, with 762 total deaths.